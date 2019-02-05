Cascade Angels Invites Early Stage Companies to Apply for Funding

(Photo | Courtesy of Cascade Angels)

Entrepreneurs seeking investment capital have an opportunity to present their early stage businesses to Cascade Angels. Cascade Angels Fund V, LLC (“Cascade Angels Fund V” or the “Fund”) has opened up its first application period for 2019, which runs from February 4-March 15, 2019. Entrepreneurs interested in applying can do so via Gust.

The Fund anticipates investing in five to seven companies in 2019. Typical investments are made in early stage companies from any industry and investments are anticipated to range from $150,000 to $250,000 per company.

Cascade Angels Fund is now investing out of its fifth fund. The Fund’s mission is to create regional opportunities for investors and businesses to drive economic growth and fuel prosperity. The Fund is managed by 44North Ventures, under the leadership of Julie Harrelson and Robert Pease. Harrelson, an entrepreneur, investor and leader in Oregon’s startup community, founded Cascade Angels fund in 2014. Pease has over 20 years of experience as an investor, founder, operational executive, and consultant. In addition to his current role as Fund Manager, he serves as a Venture Partner to the previous Cascade Angels Funds.

“Cascade Angels has invested nearly $4 million in 24 companies and we’re excited to partner with more great companies,” said Julie Harrelson, managing partner of 44North Ventures, fund manager for Cascade Angels Fund.

Founded in 2013, Cascade Angels is a professionally managed, investor driven collaborative seed fund that creates opportunities for investors and businesses with connections to Oregon to drive economic growth and fuel prosperity. The Fund’s investors include prominent business leaders, exited entrepreneurs and institutional investors who are committed to contributing to a sustainable economy and building Oregon’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Since 2014, Cascade Angels Funds have invested nearly $4M in 24 early stage companies that cumulatively employ over 200 people.

CascadeAngels.com • Gust.com/organizations/cascade-angels-fund • twitter.com/CascadeFund

Participation in the Cascade Angel Fund is by referral and invitation only. Angel and venture investments involve a high degree of risk. Participation is limited to “accredited investors,” as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, AND to investors who have such knowledge and experience in financial and business matters that they are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of prospective investments.