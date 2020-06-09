Checklists & Action Plans for Your Business as the Country Reopens

SCORE Vancouver offers three free business learning opportunities in June, 2020. Be sure to review each of these offerings and click on the “Register Now” button for information and to register.
Entering the Food World
Offered as a Webinar
Thursday, June 11, 2020 10am-11:30am
Welcome to the World of Food! This free SCORE webinar features a panel discussion offered by local, experienced practitioners who both enjoy and derive their livelihoods from our local food industry. You’ll learn about the opportunities that exist, even in today’s difficult times, to find both personal satisfaction and potential for profit in this vital endeavor.
Online Business Resources
Offered as a Webinar sponsored by the Fort Vancouver Regional Library
Saturday, June 13, 2020 10-11:15am
Business has changed dramatically over the past months prompting business owners to adapt. This important SCORE webinar will show many of the free tools, available FROM HOME that will help business owners meet today’s challenge including free online business resources of the Ft Vancouver Public Library. You’ll be able to test, validate and adjust your business assumptions with databases like Reference USA and Demographics Now
Strategic Pricing as a Marketing Tool
Offered as a Webinar sponsored by Friends of the Longview Library
Saturday June 20, 2020 10-11:30am
This SCORE webinar focuses on pricing strategies for small business and recognition that pricing of products or services is as much a marketing decision as it is a business financial decision. We’ll cover a number of issues including a discussion of 20 different pricing strategies that you may (or may not) choose to use in your business.
Be sure to calendar these additional SCORE seminars. Information and Registration available on
Saturday, July 18, 2020 — Surviving the Gig Economy
Saturday July 25, 2020 — Going Digital with Business Marketing
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 — Going Global with International Trade
Resources for Reopening Your Small Business
As the country reopens, check out the resources below to help you successfully adapt your business. You are not alone. For free personalized, expert advice, reach out to a SCORE mentor.
Retail Stores
Checklist
Download this checklist to reopening your store while keeping employees and customers safe.
Action Plan
Download this action plan for step-by-step instructions on how to find solutions to survive and thrive.
Restaurants
Checklist
Download this checklist to reopen your restaurant while keeping yourself, employees and diners safe.
Action Plan
Download this action plan for specific steps you can take to find solutions and protect your restaurant.
