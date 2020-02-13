COBA Announces Builders’ Perspective Breakfast Panel

The Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) announces a breakfast panel of builders to discuss the challenges, obstacles and opportunities the builders of Central Oregon are facing in the current climate. This will be a time to hear straight from respected builders regarding their opinions and experience in the industry with questions from the audience. Tim Knopp, executive vice president of COBA, said: “We are proud to announce our elite panel for our third year in a row; this is a very important discussion that we need to have and it’s only fitting that it is coming from our industry experts.”

Mandy Weidman, senior vice president of COBA, said: “COBA represents the building industry, and we are happy to provide the community with the opportunity to hear from a variety of expert builders who contribute to the economic impact of the area. As our community continues to grow, it is important to understand the challenges of one the largest industries in Central Oregon. You will also hear from Wes Price, CPA, and about the impact that Oregon’s new Corporate Activity Tax will have on this industry.”

Official builder panel:

Chris Kincaid, director of sales & marketing — Pahlisch Homes

Mike Arnett, president — Lifestyle Homes

Gary North, vice president — R&H Construction

Special Guest: Wes Price, partner — Price Fronk & Co

Moderator: Dan Pahlisch, president — Pahlisch Homes

Tickets: $39 COBA members & $49 non-members

March 11, 8-10:30am at the Riverhouse Convention Center

Event sponsored by Miller Lumber with additional partners Jordan Ramis PC, Caliber Home Loans & Western Title & Escrow

Seating is limited, RSVP today at coba.org or kylies@coba.org

coba.org