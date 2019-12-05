Commute Options Updates

(Photo | Courtesy of Commute Options)

Walking School Buses Roll in the Snow! Winter Gear Drive Helps Kids Stay Warm

Five days per week, Commute Options’ Walking School Bus routes take students to and from school, increasing minutes of physical activity, involving the community and taking cars off the busy streets in our school neighborhoods. Do you have any warm gear to help these kids stay warm? Read more about how to help.

Changes at Commute Options: Goodbyes and Hellos on Staff

2019 ends with a fare-well to longtime Executive Director, Jeff Monson, and a warm welcome to new staff members. Read more about who joined the team.

Heading Up to the Mountain? Find or Share a Ride

The ski and snowboard season has begun in Bend. Have you considered finding a carpool buddy? Check out this article about how Get There Oregon can save parking, improve safety on the road, and reduce traffic congestion.

Safe Routes to School: Kids Rolling in the Rain

While the weather may be changing, kids are still walking and rolling! At Elk Meadow Elementary School, Commute Options taught first- and third-graders how to act when walking near the road and how to use crosswalks safely. If you are driving near schools, remember to slow down and look for students waiting to cross the road.

Offer the Oregon Friendly Driver at Work: Play the 60-Minute Educational Game at a Staff Meeting Kick off the new year with a fun, interactive training for your employees! The Oregon Friendly Driver program is a 60-minute interactive class to educate all drivers on the best and safest ways to use the road with people walking or riding bikes. Get info here.

