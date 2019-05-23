Council on Aging of Central Oregon Offers Free Lunch Service in Bend for Adults Aged 60+

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced it will begin serving up community lunches for adults aged 60 and over, beginning Thursday, May 23, 2019, from noon until 1pm at the Council on Aging’s dining room located at 1036 NE Fifth Street in Bend. Guests accompanying older adults can also enjoy a meal for $4 per person.

“A huge part of our mission is to ensure older adults in Central Oregon have the nutritional and social supports that lead to well-being,” said Council on Aging Executive Director Susan Rotella. “Our dining programs enable our older neighbors and friends to get a hot meal and some good conversation and company. They build community and reduce the impact of isolation, which can be devastating to older people.”

The Bend Congregate Dining program will run every Thursday, beginning May 23. Games, newspapers and coffee will be available free of charge in the Council’s Community room from 11am-2pm on Thursdays.

Limited parking will be available in the Center’s parking lot behind the building; the entrance is on Kearney Street. In addition to plenty of on-street parking, two bus lines stop directly in front of the Council’s building: #5 (Wells Acres to NW Greenwood and NW Fifth Street) and #6 (Reed Market to Kearney and NE Fifth Street).

