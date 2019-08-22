Council on Aging Hosts Free Medicare 101 Classes

The Council on Aging is partnering with St. Charles Health System and the City of Sisters to offer free classes that help older adults navigate their Medicare options. The Medicare 101 sessions are led by a Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) counselor and provide information to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries about their Medicare choices.

“Medicare can be a confusing process,” said Jane Roger, SHIBA program coordinator for the Council on Aging of Central Oregon. “Many people are unaware that there are mandatory processes to complete before they turn 65. Others are simply confused by their options —what’s covered, what isn’t and what kind of plan they will need.”

The classes will be facilitated by Miranda Mathae, field officer from the State of Oregon SHIBA office in Salem. Topics will include an overview of the Medicare program, differences between part A and part B, other insurance options, prescription drug coverage with Medicare, secondary insurance, financial assistance, fraud protection and marketplace plans.

Sessions take place in Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters as follows:

September 5 from 10am-12pm at St. Charles Madras in conference room Metolius A

September 5 from 3-5pm at St. Charles Prineville in conference room A

September 6 from 10am-1pm at St. Charles Redmond in the Juniper/Sage conference room

September 6 from 3-5pm at the City of Sisters offices in the Chamber Room

Registration is required as space is limited. Register at 541-678-5483 or info@councilonaging.org.

councilonaging.org