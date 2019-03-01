Why Do A Course In Data Analysis With Python?

Predictive data analysis is an emerging field which is a mix of concepts drawn from mathematics, computer science, machine learning, and statistics. Big data across multi-variate sources have been processed to provide forecasts and gainful insights that can help enterprises in many areas. With more innovation comes more data and business intelligence. And this, in turn, translates to the requirement of professionals in data analytics. The demand is ever growing. Now is the time to invest in your career with a skill upgrade and do a Data Science with Python Training.

Let’s explore why this is a good choice.

What is in it for me?

With this Microsoft approved-course, you will be an expert in managing, leveraging, mining, extracting and interpreting data using the Python language. Your passion for learning a new programming language counts.

Attend this workshop, upgrade your resume to include BI, data analytics and Python to land a great job!

Have a peek at the Microsoft Power BI training curriculum.

∙•••••••• Arriving at business decisions, predicting future outcomes, applying predictive algorithms, and using data with ML and Python

∙•••••••• Data analysis fundamentals, concepts, scope, and challenges

∙•••••••• Using libraries like Scipy, Numpy, and Matplotlib and creation of data science models

∙•••••••• Hadoop ecosystem, Hive and PIG interactions with Python

∙•••••••• Python packages in data analysis

Now, here are the essential qualifications.

One must have:

∙•••••••• Knowledge of Python is mandated for pursuing this course

∙•••••••• A computer with an OS like Windows, Linux or MAC OSX

∙•••••••• Built-in editor like JavaScript Editor/ Good Text / (SublimeText /Notepad / Atom/ Brackets )

∙•••••••• A recent web browser like Chrome

Why this Machine learning with Python course?

Enrol with platforms that are experts in technical education. Here’s what this course aims to deliver:

∙•••••••• The Microsoft Power BI training helps you inculcate learning through 40 hours of instructor-delivered high-quality online training from industry experts the advanced techniques of using Python for data analysis

∙•••••••• The specially designed and downloadable courseware accentuates not just theoretical knowledge. Instead the systematic use of interactive online classes, lab sessions and supervised assignments, workshops and live test cases give you practice

∙•••••••• The Machine learning with Python course can be opted for in the weekday or weekend batch. Zeolearn conducts classroom training on weekends, integrates it with online virtual training at your pace for learning and even conducts corporate training

∙•••••••• Post-course long-term support, good refund policy and the fact that demo codes, soft-copy of the slide deck, live exercises, interactive test cases and lifetime access to online libraries are freely available makes the course unique

∙•••••••• With effective mentoring by industry experts, you earn the course completion certification

∙•••••••• This coveted certification is valued and well-recognised in the industry and is a validation of your learning and newly enhanced skill-set

∙•••••••• You will also build a Python program with full support and mentoring. Industry experts and certified instructors review this project, which can also be a live-industry-project

∙•••••••• You will be awarded certification on successful course completion

∙•••••••• Programmers with Python knowledge will find value in this course

Futuristic technologies like business intelligence are catching the imagination of Agile enterprises, the demand for professionals in data analysis and BI are growing exponentially.