Cut the Budget on Real Estate Commissions with Upnest

Upnest joined the real estate business with a twist; its digitally advanced feature has made a positive impact across the US. Upnest has saved millions for buyers and also increased the take-home for sellers. The digital app provides a platform for customers to choose from a variety of expert realtors; realtors also compete and bid for their business.

In practice, top realtors usually ask for a higher listing fee because they have the ability to sell 18% more within a short time frame. Over 17000 agents have joined Upnest; this number increases the level of competition which in turn forces agents to lower their fees. Home sellers and buyers benefit from this healthy competition because they get the best agents for the best rate.

Ordinarily, a seller would pay $98k in commission fees for a $1.6M median-priced home in San Francisco . On Upnest, it’s a win-win situation because the average savings is 20k on commission, and the client has easy access to choose from the best realtors around.

CEO of Upnest Simon Ru has placed more emphasis on networking buyers and sellers with a top-rated real estate agent that will sell your homes. Upnest has provided a platform to find digitally advanced realtors with an average of 20 years’ experience; these realtors offer excellent value for the fee they charge. Just recently, Thomas Lembck, a homeowner in Collegeville Pennsylvania, sold his property for $25k more than his listing price and saved $7,740 in commissions within the space of 36 hours.

Image Credit – BusinessInsider

Since its inception, Upnest has accumulated over $30 million in commission for home sellers through its nationwide real estate services. Usually, a home seller will be on the hunt for the lowest rates to save some bucks but more often than not, this means getting lowered services in return. The difference is that with Upnest, you get excellent services, save in commissions and get the best buy for your home in no time.

Upnest was created with a drive to deliver results without paying the traditional real estate commissions. Its founding principles rely on a transparent, efficient, and cost-effective way of evaluating real estate properties. These principles create an avenue for the best clients to hire the best real estate agents. Upnest services cut across all metropolitan areas in the US, and they have offices located in both Indianapolis and California.

Upnest has facilitated more than $4B in home purchases and listings across the US. The Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500 ranked Upnest #116.They were also ranked 396 on the 2019 Inc 5000 fastest growing companies. Upnest making back to back appearance on the Technology Fast 500 shows its exceptional character and service to customers and the real estate agent community as a whole