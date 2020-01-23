Deschutes Historical Museum Kicks Off 2020 History Pub Series January 28

The Deschutes Historical Museum opens the 2020 History Pub series on January 28 at McMenamins Old St Francis. Since 2009, History Pub takes place the last Tuesday of the month, January through November. Held in the Father Luke Room, talks are free to the public. Doors open at 6pm, and presentations are at 7pm.

The series begins with “From Frontier Newspapering to the Digital Age: One Oregon Family’s Odyssey” presented by William Willingham. Taken from his book about the family, Grit and Ink published by OSU Press, Willingham introduces Central Oregon audiences to the newspapers of the Aldrich-Forrester-Bedford-Brown family that include Astoria, Pendleton, John Day and, in 2019, expanded to Bend’s The Bulletin. Shining a light on the importance of local journalism, which becomes a record for future historians, the talk explores how rather than shrinking or disappearing in the digital age, this publishing family of local papers continues to grow.

History Pub is a joint presentation by the Deschutes Historical Museum, McMenamins History and the Oregon Encyclopedia.

Call 541-389-1813 for information or visit deschuteshistory.org.

