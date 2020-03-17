Destination Rehab Helps People Keep Moving During Coronavirus Pandemic

(Graph | Courtesy of Destination Rehab)

Destination Rehab is a local physical therapy nonprofit that empowers adults with physical challenges to engage in the outdoors. They offer individual and group-based programming that uses natural barriers to improve balance, walking, strength and fitness. Over the next several weeks, when many people will be staying home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, what does this mean for physical fitness and movement?

Dr. Carol-Ann Nelson, founder of Destination Rehab, is dedicated to finding solutions. “It is critical that we support ‘social-distancing’ while also working hard to create new opportunities to keep people healthy during this time. Movement throughout the day, as well as dedicated exercise, are critical for maintaining health — in particular for those with physical challenges and current medical conditions.”

A U.S.-based research study from 2017 looked at the influence of sedentary behavior on mortality in adults ages 45+. The authors concluded, “Our findings suggest that total sedentary time and prolonged, uninterrupted sedentary bouts are jointly associated with increased mortality risk and that breaking up sedentary time every 30 minutes may be protective against the health risks incurred by prolonged sedentariness.”

Dr. Nelson clarifies that movement does not always mean intense exercise. It can include walking around the house, moving from one area to another, standing to do an activity or going out to get the mail. As the above study suggests, breaking up the day into smaller chunks of time and moving around every 30 minutes will make a significant difference in your health and overall wellbeing. In addition to daily movement, exercise at higher intensity several times a week is recommended for maintaining health and quality of life. For those who have challenging medical conditions, the expertise of a physical therapist can help with creating a lasting exercise plan.

“As movement specialists, it is our calling to be there for our clients, no matter what challenges present themselves,” Dr. Nelson says. “At Destination Rehab, we will be creating exercise videos, posting articles with tips and advice and launching a telehealth system for individuals to access Physical Therapy services directly from their home.” She concludes, “I really look forward to returning to the outdoors with all of my clients — until then, we will be creative about helping people maintain their health so they are ready to get back on the trail.”

For more information on these programs and to access videos and articles, visit DestinationRehab.org/movement.

destinationrehab.org

References: