DIY or SEO Agency? Five Questions to Consider Before You Decide

Deciding which tasks to outsource and which to keep in-house is a big part of launching a new start-up. If your company has any sort of online presence, chances are that you will need to determine whether it’s best to handle search engine optimization (SEO) tasks yourself, or whether to delegate the task to the experts.

With so many SEO and SEM tools, plugins and services that you can download and use yourself online today, the DIY route can seem tempting when it comes to boosting your website ranking. On the other hand, working with an experienced, professional agency reduces risks and takes the work off your hands. Here are some key questions to ask before you decide.

Question #1. Do I Have the Time?

This one is important. Good SEO and SEM requires a lot of hard work and dedication, which, as a business owner, you may simply not have enough hours in the day to commit to. On the surface, conducting SEO might seem easy, but a successful campaign needs to be a constant, evolving part of your business. Outsourcing the tasks to a reputable SEO company such as The HOTH is ideal if conducting SEO is going to take up the time you need to dedicate to other areas of your business.

Question #2. Do I Have the Knowledge?

If you have little or no previous knowledge of SEO or SEM, then attempting to do it by yourself could be a very risky move for your business. Not only are you risking making grave errors or mistakes as you get to grips with the process; you’ll also need to take the time to learn, which could slow down your business development. In addition, SEO is constantly changing and updating; many strategies that worked just a few years ago are now irrelevant.

Question #3. Does My Budget Allow It?

On the other hand, attempting to conduct your own SEO could be worth trying if you are on a very tight budget. Although there are many affordable SEO agencies available, it’s important to be aware that you get what you pay for; often, investing a little more into a high-quality service will pay off handsomely. But, if you only have a small amount to invest, opting for the cheapest service around could prove ineffective.

Question #4. What Do I Need Help With?

In many cases, business owners may only need help with certain aspects of SEO or SEM. For example, you may already have social media marketing tied down in-house, but need somebody to come in and improve your online presence by creating high-quality backlinks. In this case, DIY solutions tend to be more efficient. You can hire independent freelancers for tasks that cannot be done in-house.

Question #5. Have I Found the Right Agency?

If you’ve decided that the best way forward is to outsource all or part of your SEO/SEM, then the next question is to ensure that you’ve found the right people for the job. It’s crucial to research, read reviews, and get to know agencies before deciding.