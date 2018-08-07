Dr. Sheala Lansden Joins Bluefish Dental & Orthodontics

Pediatric dentist finds joy in working with children

Bluefish Dental & Orthodontics is delighted to announce pediatric dentist Dr. Sheala Lansden has joined our multi-disciplinary team. Dr. Sheala (pronounced “Shay-la”) received her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from Texas A&M University, College of Dentistry in 2014, where she recently completed additional training and education to obtain her board certification in pediatric dentistry.

“We are very happy to welcome Dr. Sheala to our Bluefish team,” said Bluefish founder Dr. Catherine Quas (Dr. Cate). “She has a strong work and community ethic and her experience plus passion for pediatric dentistry align perfectly with our values and philosophy of care.”

Dr. Sheala is a native Texan, graduating valedictorian of her Palestine high school class. She received her bachelor of science degree in biomedical science with a minor in business from Texas A&M University, graduating Summa Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa and with a 4.0 GPA. As an undergraduate she was nominated for the Brown Foundation-Earl Rudder Memorial Outstanding Student Award. While studying for her DDS, Dr. Sheala also received multiple honors, including the Senior Student Award from the Texas Academy of General Dentists. She was a member of the Odontological Honor Society and the Dean’s List.

After receiving her DDS, Dr. Sheala worked in private practice for several years in Nacogdoches and Bullard, Texas. During this time she worked in both general and pediatric dental practices. Despite thriving, she felt called to specialize in pediatric dentistry.

“I realized that the times I found joy were when I was introducing my ‘water gun’ and singing songs with my kids in the chair. Not that the adult patients didn’t give me joy, but there is just something different about having a young mind that is so curious and open to new things and new advice,” said Dr. Sheala. “There was a voice inside me that told me pediatrics is where I needed to be. It is where I had always truly wanted to be. It is actually the reason I went to dental school.”

She still vividly recalls an incident that occurred ten years ago, while working as a substitute teacher at an elementary school: A student approached her with a request to visit the nurse, and when she asked why, he opened his mouth to reveal teeth that were severely decayed. Dr. Sheala made multiple attempts to find a local dental office that would accept the student as a patient, all of which were unsuccessful.

“It crushed my heart to have to return to school the next day knowing that I could not do anything to help this sweet boy,” said Dr. Sheala. “That was the moment I knew I wanted to be a pediatric dentist and got on track to work toward dental school.”

While working as a general dentist she began to feel that something was missing. After some serious soul-searching, she came to the conclusion that she was meant for pediatric dentistry.

After seeking counsel from colleagues and trusted peers, Dr. Sheala decided to apply for and was accepted to the pediatric dental residency program at Texas A&M.

“We are impressed with the passion that Dr. Sheala has for pediatric dentistry. She felt that she wanted more and she pursued her vision with courage,” said Dr. Cate. “And because of her past experience, she has the ability to look at and consider facets of adult dentistry that will benefit our growing patients in the future.”

Dr. Sheala, her husband, Dustin and their young son Kaison will be making their home in Redmond. Dustin is a native Oregonian, and the family is excited about establishing roots in Central Oregon. Dr. Sheala believes in giving back to the community, and she has a long history of volunteering for children’s and adult oral health initiatives. She looks forward to exploring and participating in volunteer opportunities in our region.

Athletic and adventurous, Dr. Sheala likes snorkeling, scuba diving, sky diving, snowboarding and running. She also enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

“We believe that Dr. Sheala is a great fit for Bluefish and our community,” said Dr. Cate. “She has a lovely, positive energy that brightens up a room and that people instinctively respond to. She’s intuitive and dedicated to continuing education, which aligns very closely with our practice philosophy. We admire her drive and passion for pediatric dentistry and we look forward to introducing her to our Bluefish families and the community.”

ABOUT BLUEFISH DENTAL & ORTHODONTICS

Bluefish Dental & Orthodontics was founded by Dr. Catherine Quas in 2004. The pediatric dental and orthodontic practice has two locations serving all of Central Oregon. The Bend office is located at 2565 NE Butler Market Road, (541) 317-1887. The Redmond office is located at 1429 SW 15th, (541) 923-1300. www.bluefishdental.com