Are You Due For A Software Upgrade?

If you’ve been using particular software for some time, it is highly likely that you’ve received some prompts to either update or upgrade. Most people don’t give much thought to such notifications. A software upgrade differs from a software update in that an upgrade doesn’t build on the existing programs. Instead, it’s a new version of the software in question. Upgrading software may be likened to buying a new car of the same model and make as the old car but with new enhancements and features. The best thing about a software upgrade is that the new version of the software supersedes the older version, mostly in terms of functionality and features. Let’s take a look at some tell-tale signs you are due for a software upgrade.

1. Losing Data Due To Software Crash

The harsh reality is that at some point in the life of a program, it’s deemed to malfunction. This may cause you to lose valuable information and data in the process. In addition to this, it’s going to cost you valuable time and resources to recover lost data. So, if you’re regularly experiencing crashes, then it may be time to upgrade to a newer version of the software. Many companies and individuals end up losing valuable data as a result of software malfunctions. Apart from upgrading their software, they may also be required to invest in a Document Management System to help in streamlining their operations. Investing in a good DMS will help centralize and standardize information in your business so that anyone with access authority can access it anytime from anywhere, thus streamlining operations. This will also help to improve on performance issues and productivity.

2. Applications Are Running Slow

The time that you took your new hardware out of the box, it has to have worked super-fast after programming it. As time goes by, it is not uncommon to realize that most applications have slowed down. This may be costing you valuable time because most of the processes aren’t working at full potential. In a company where employees are working through computers in a shared space, it will cost the business a substantial amount of revenue in a given period of time. Loading times are detrimental to business operations, making it a colossal sign that you are due for an upgrade.

3. Rising Cost of Maintaining Your IT Solutions

One thing to note is that older systems will require constant monitoring and repairs. You may not feel the pinch when dealing with isolated hardware. Nevertheless, if you add up the cost of repairing several IT solutions, you will probably be surprised by the final tabulations. Ultimately, the cost of upgrading may be lower than that of repairing your IT infrastructure. In the long run, upgrading your software will go a long way in saving you time and valuable resources.

4. Breaching

If your systems were previously breached, then you definitely need to consider upgrading your software. Security breaches have become so common in this era. Hackers have become sophisticated in their operations making it easy to infiltrate programs. They target software vulnerabilities and security flaws to make their operations seamless. Software upgrades contain software patches that help to seal all the loopholes.

5. Your Software Has Expired

Software developers usually set an expiration date on the lifecycle of the particular software. Once these dates are surpassed, the software product is no longer supported. To make matters worse, the software becomes vulnerable to cyber-attacks and threats. If you are operating an online business, this will, of course, put your business in danger. If your software has reached its end of life, then it’s time for an upgrade.

Your IT solutions are a major investment. You may, therefore, be tempted to squeeze the little life remaining in your software. When all is said and done, you’ll only be making your programs more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. The best solution would be to heed to most software upgrade promptings and notifications.