EDCO’s PubTalk Returns Thursday, June 27 Featuring Hydro Flask, Terra Frma, Adventure Guru

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) has announced the speakers for the next Central Oregon PubTalk at McMenamins in downtown Bend on Thursday, June 27, at 5pm. EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk is a happy hour aimed at bringing together different facets of the business community in one place to network, share ideas and further local businesses.

Keynote Speaker

Mike Wallenfels, SVP Global Sales, Helen of Troy

Think Omni-Channel: Developing Brick & Mortar Avenues in a Digitally Native World

Mike has spent much of his career in sales leadership for global brands like Hydro Flask, Timbuk2 and Mountain Hardwear. He’s also advised digitally native brands (think Cotopaxi and Rumpl) in extending beyond their direct online sales worlds. After a company has mastered Kickstarter, direct online sales and Amazon, what comes next? Hear Mike’s stories of developing sales channels for leading brands and startups and why developing a brick & mortar strategy is still important in a digital world.

Company Pitches

Allison Barnard, CEO & Founder, Terra Frma

There are reasons people don’t prepare even when they know they must. Founder Allison Barnard was in a full stop, avoiding preparing her family for a disaster. Knowing she wasn’t alone in this reaction, she set out to solve a serious problem. Allison knew the potential value of a step-by-step product that would prepare people before, guide them during and support them after any disaster without power or cell service. Terra Frma is a holistic approach to natural disaster preparedness combining expert steps with wellness-focused guidance to build physical and emotional resilience in the face of a disaster.

Shannon Enete, CEO & Founder, Adventure Guru

Adventure Guru is a video-based adventure guide aiming to change the world one adventure at a time. In order to do so, they want every type of person (size, shape, color, sexuality, ability, etc.) to represent the beauty of humanity and inspire everyone to get outside and enrich his/her life. Sometimes you need to see someone that looks like you exploring the great outdoors before you realize it’s not just for the elite athlete that we’re used to seeing on pamphlets and in magazines.

Agenda

5-6pm Networking – Drinks and appetizers

6-6:45pm Company Presentations

6:45-7:30pm Keynote Panel Discussion

Cost and Registration

$26 EDCO & OEN Members (Become an EDCO Member here)

$36 Non-Members

Tickets available here.



Admission includes appetizers and a free beverage (choice of beer, wine, or soda).

edcoinfo.com