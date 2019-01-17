Facilitation Training for Community Members & Volunteers

If you’ve ever been asked to run a meeting and felt uncomfortable leading a large or diverse group of people…Or, if you’ve ever hesitated to spearhead a project because it may involve some disagreement…Or, if you just want to get better at helping others find solutions and consensus, then this special session is perfect for you.

Professional facilitator Terry Buchholz has graciously partnered with Citizens4Community (C4C) to help area residents build their practical facilitation skills. A January 30 evening workshop will offer attendees valuable advice and tips.

With more than 35 years of experience, Buchholz is the principal facilitator and strategist for Integrated Water Solutions. She has extensive experience facilitating collaborative decision-making processes associated with complex, multi-party, controversial environmental and water resources projects. Buchholz has become known in the Pacific Northwest for her ability to convene collaborative processes that achieve implementable consensus solutions. She has helped a diverse range of organizations including tribes, federal, state and local agencies and stakeholder organizations.

Larn how to lead more effective and more collaborative gatherings—meetings that produce real and sustainable results. And you’ll feel encouraged and more confident about facilitating meetings, work sessions or projects for your nonprofits, businesses, churches, HOAs, schools and more.

Enjoy a free light community meal and a chance to connect with other community members and local volunteers from 5-5:45pm in the community room at Sisters Fire Hall, 301 South Elm Street. The workshop will begin at 6pm.

With the help of grant funding and Buchholz’s generosity, the C4C workshop is being made available to the Sisters Country community for a nominal fee of $5 per person. But seats are limited. (The $5 will be collected at the door.)

citizens4community.com