Fresh Food Drive: Calling on Central Oregon to Help Reach 3500 Pound Goal

(Photo by Joshua Langlais, Bend Magazine)

Over the past three months the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) has weathered heat and smoke to implement their Grow and Give program’s new Fresh Food Drive initiative at the Downtown Bend and Northwest Crossing Farmers Markets. In an effort to increase fresh food access for everyone, the nonprofit organization collects donations every week at their Grow & Give farmers market booths.

HDFFA’s goal is to donate 3,500 pounds of fresh, farmers market produce to NeighborImpact, our regional food bank, for delivery to over 40 local food pantries and kitchens.

Last year HDFFA donated 9,237 pounds of locally grown produce of which 2,875 came from regional farmers markets and 6,361 from local farmers’ fields after their harvest.

Jane Sabin-Davis, manager for Grow & Give Fresh Food Donation program, is encouraging the public to participate. “Please come to the farmers markets and donate at the HDFFA Grow & Give booth to help us meet our goal. This donation program is a triple win: consumers donate $5 to HDFFA and are entered to a $30 gift basket from local farmers; HDFFA supports our local farmers by purchasing their fresh food at retail prices; and food bank patrons receive locally grown fresh food at the pantry.”

In September HDFFA strives to get 20 five-dollar donations at each market for a total of $800 of local fresh produce purchased from Central Oregon farmers to be donated to NeighborImpact. Central Oregonians have the opportunity to help. Come to the farmers market to contribute:

⦁ Northwest Crossing on Saturday September 16

⦁ Downtown Bend Farmers Market on Wednesdays through October 11

Jess Weiland

High Desert Food and Farm Alliance

Agriculture. Access. Action.

541-390-3572

jess@hdffa.org

www.hdffa.org

P.O. Box 1782

Bend, OR, 97709