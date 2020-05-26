GL Solutions Welcomes New Client — New Mexico Children Youth & Families

The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department has chosen Bend-based GL Solutions to develop a software system to streamline regulatory functions, including the licensing of residential treatment centers, group homes and other facilities.

The department will join the dozens of licensing agencies across the country that use GL Solutions’ highly configurable GL Suite application to protect the public through process automation and data management.

The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department provides an array of prevention, intervention, rehabilitative and after-care services to New Mexico children and their families. The department will use GL Suite to streamline back-office functions, manage licensees and support websites.

“The ability to apply and renew online does not exist for this agency. Adding online data entry will provide huge efficiencies,” said GL Solutions Service Delivery Manager Marcy Merlot. “GL Suite’s robust ability to track data will also provide data for decision making in the future.”

GL Solutions was founded in 1997 by former administrators with the Oregon Department of Justice. The employee-owned company’s enterprise software has since been used by scores of regulatory agencies, from Alaska to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

