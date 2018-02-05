Google

Google is a large-scale search engine which makes heavy use of the structure present in hypertext. Google was created to index and crawl the web effectively and efficiently to produce more accurate results than those already existing. Google is the most used search engine in the whole world. It handles about more than three billion searches per day. It commands a huge market share of 64%.

Google uses order to search for results. It uses a priority rank system called a Page Rank. Google has also got a vast array of different options for customized search. It uses symbols to exclude, includes, specify or require different types of behaviour and offers special types of interactive experiences. Some of the offerings include package tracking, flight status, currency, time and unit conversions.

Google searches and hunts for text with accessible public documents offered by web servers. Google recently introduced Google Voice Search which searches using voices as compared to typed search.

Google is the top search engine because of its patented algorithm called the PageRank that necessitates the ranking of web pages that has to match a certain search string. Google also launched Universal Search that integrated results from different kinds of search types into one. Before Universal Search was launched, Google Search only consisted of links linked to websites. Universal Search integrates a wide range of sources which consists of news, pictures, websites, maps, videos, blogs and many more all displayed on the same search page.

Google also consists of an array of localized websites, the largest being the google.com which is the most visited website in the whole world. Some of the features include a definition link for most searches including dictionary words, the number of results found on the search, links with other searches, for example, misspelt words Google will provide links to the search results using its dictionary.