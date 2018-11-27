Growth Strategies to Stop Customer Churn Right Now

Every entrepreneur wants to gain more and more customers for growth and success of their business. While this may be achieved every day, customer churning can lead to stagnation of customers’ growth rate because they are not able to retain the customers they gain. Every business has lost some customers at some point in its growth journey, and there is the need to establish ways that would help in not only gaining customers but also retaining them. Here are some few growth strategies that would help your business reduce customer churn rate.

Know The Source Of The Problem

The best way to face any problem happening around is understanding the reasons why the problem is happening in the first place. Therefore, you need to know why you are gaining your customers and all of a sudden you lose them. The most efficient way to do this is by communicating with your customers to understand if they are satisfied with the service or product that you provide to them; if not, what can you do to make things better. This will make your customers know that you care about them and they will express their issues with confidence that you will handle them. While doing this, avoid being lazy by sending exit surveys; call them instead.

Focus On Efficient Customer Service

This is one of the strategies that sounds so obvious, but the funny thing is that despite that people understand the importance of good customer service, poor customer service is among the major causes of customer churn. Some attendants are very rude to customers; others are very slow when offering services and others do not care about customers and thus will assume even if they see them struggling. You need to have a customer service that will hook your customers to you and your products or services. Be polite, offer help even before they ask, be friendly, smile if you have to and above all prioritize on the good quality of products and services. Ensure that your customers are always happy with your services.

Go An Extra Mile

If you want to reduce client churn rate in your business, you need to look for something extra that you can offer to your customers. Look around you and find any useful additional service to offer. For instance, you can give them some tips on how to use a certain useful tool, provide an interactive chat helpline or even competitive games whereby customers win the products you sell. There are numerous after-sale services that you can focus on to encourage your customer to look forward to shop with you.

Understand Your Risk Factors

They say that prevention is better than cure. It is, therefore, better to prevent clients churn before it happens and this is possible if you can identify the group of customers who are likely to leave your business than others. You need to be highly proactive so as to know when a customer is approaching the dangerous edge of leaving your business and then act to prevent them from leaving. You can identify such customer by checking on the customers who have not been contacted for a long time or have not been in touch with you for a long time. This will help you to foresee customers before they push their exit button.

Pay Attention To Complaints

Criticisms and complaints from customers are like tips on how you can improve everything in your business. If you pay attention to them, you will know about a problem that you could not have realized on your own. Therefore take any complaint seriously and then act accordingly to avoid frustrating your customers and hence force them to the exit door. When you act on customers complaints, it becomes easy to win their loyalty.

Now that you know that you cannot afford to lose your customers, use these strategies to overcome customer churn.

Author Bio: Douglas Pitassi is a freelance writer and small business blogger.