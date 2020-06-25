Heart ‘n Home Hospice Demonstrates Commitment to Serving Patients During Coronavirus Pandemic

Heart ‘n Home Hospice joins hundreds of hospice and community-based palliative care provider members of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) in adding their name to the national Commitment to Care sign-on letter. This letter demonstrates an outpouring of support from hospice providers who are committed to serving patients and families impacted by COVID-19.

The Commitment to Care letter reads in part:

Patients impacted by the coronavirus rely on the interdisciplinary, person-centered care that the community-based hospice and palliative community provide. The hospice philosophy of care focuses on caring for the whole person by addressing physical, emotional and spiritual needs, and is provided by an interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, care navigators, spiritual care providers and volunteers. As patients continue to be discharged back into the community and the demand for symptom management and emotional and spiritual support grows. The hospice and community-based palliative care providers who signed on to NHPCO’s letter are demonstrating their commitment to continue to treat patients, ensuring that patients do not die alone, and in some cases saving lives.

Heart ‘n Home is providing community bereavement support, has a dedicated COVID-19 team for positive patients, offering virtual care visits and other clinical visits as needed, offering support for all and any frontline workers and their teams.

Co-Owner of Heart ‘n Home, Kristopher Stice shares, “It has been incredibly humbling and impressive to watch how well our employees have embraced the change and challenges of COVID-19. Our leaders have expressed their deep love and concern for their employees and have worked tirelessly on their behalf. It has been an awesome privilege to work hand in hand (or knuckle to knuckle) with all of Heart ‘n Home’s leaders during this pandemic. Despite the swift changes, our employees remained calm, cool and collected. We have so MANY incredible leaders and staff here at Heart ‘n Home. Todd and I are so grateful for your ongoing support and service to Heart ‘n Home patients and families.”

