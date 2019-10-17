How New Businesses are Starting in a Tough Economy

The economy is ever changing. It wasn’t that long ago that the entire thing almost collapsed, and millions of people lost their jobs. Now we have been living through a stronger economy for the past few years, but the effects have not reached everyone. Many are still struggling to get by and pay their bills. The economy might be in better shape overall, but it’s still tough for many. This makes it difficult if you want to start a business.

Why Starting a Business Now is Difficult

Despite the overall economic numbers improving, this doesn’t mean everyone has benefited. Most of the gains from the economy has gone to those people who were already wealthy. If you’re in the middle or lower class, you might not even have noticed that the economy improved. You’re thinking about starting up your own business, but all you see is that you’re still making as much as you did ten years ago while everything around you costs more. So, even if the economy continues to get stronger overall, you may still have difficulty starting your own venture.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. There are some methods being used to make starting up a little easier and more manageable. Here’s what you need to know.

Find a Source of Financing

First, new businesses need to find some money to pay for the business startup costs. There are a few options for this. They could save up the money themselves, putting a little bit of their paycheck away each week. This takes a long time, but they won’t have to worry about paying anyone back.

Another option is to get a small business loan. This is a good option if you have a solid credit rating and a good history with your bank or credit union. There are several types of business loans, and with them a business gets the cash it needs now and makes payments on it over time.

If you have bad credit, entrepreneurs can look into a cash advance. According to First Capital Business Finance, an in house semi truck financing service, “Cash advances are a hassle-free financing solution, as you’re not required to furnish any collateral. Also known as unsecured business financing, it comes without the confinement of a strict repayment schedule or late payment fees. Repayments are made through an automatic deduction of a small percentage of your future credit card sale receipts.” This option isn’t for everyone, but it’s something to explore.

Finally, entrepreneurs can ask friends and family to help start a business. This option is a little riskier, as money can often strain a relationship. But if their family and friends are committed to helping them achieve their dreams, they might be interested in becoming investors.

New businesses start everyday thanks to one of the methods mentioned above. But bringing in enough financing isn’t always enough.

Reduce Costs

Another thing entrepreneurs do to make starting a business in a tough economy easier is reduce costs. Many new business owners spend more than they are able because of inexperience. When first starting out it’s important that new business owners explore all their options and find the most affordable ways to do things. For example, rather than renting out an office space, they can allow all their workers to work from home, and conduct business online. Or, rather than hiring people to run their customer service, they outsource this operation for a fraction of the cost.

Here are some additional business trends regarding cutting costs to help give you some ideas as to how other businesses are shedding costs.

Work with the Right People

Lastly, it’s more important than ever to work with the right people. The people you hire are your biggest expense, so owners need to find people who will contribute enough value to their new business. But beyond hiring, new businesses can also look at other existing businesses in your area to work with. For example, if a new restaurant is opening, they could talk to a local winery about providing wine in exchange for promotion.

According to the World Economic Forum, “Working in partnership starts with both clearly understanding and appreciating each other’s unique strengths and competitive advantages. Few companies do that well, but those that do benefit enormously from the leverage that partnerships can bring.” They go on to say that the digital economy is making these partnerships easier and more common than ever before. So, if you want your new business to succeed, form a partnership that is mutually beneficial.

Starting a new business in today’s economy isn’t always easy, but it’s not impossible. With some careful planning entrepreneurs are making their dreams of running a business a reality, regardless of what the economy is doing around them.