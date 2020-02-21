How to get leads for your real estate business

Buying a house will be one of the most important decisions someone will make in their lives. It will almost certainly be their largest purchase – so making sure that your buyers make the correct choice for them is vital. Your sellers will want to guarantee that you work on getting the best price for their property before they take the next step on their journey.

However, you need to attract potential buyers to sell a property. You also have to become a good option for those who want to put their home on the market, so you have properties on your books to offer to those potential buyers. So how can you get real estate buyers and sellers to choose your brand?

You will need to generate leads to get started on getting more properties to sell, and to get buyers to purchase these homes. Here are a few suggestions on what you can do to get more real estate business.

Create strong content

Use the power of the internet to your advantage for your business. Create a website and use it for strong web content – research keywords that potential leads use to search for agents on local properties online, for instance, and incorporate those into your content.

An easy way to do this is to write a blog. You will be able to generate new leads through online searches for a reasonable cost and little effort.

Have an IDX feed on your website

One of the best ways to get clients for your brand is to have a website with idx feed. This can be a good way to meet new clients as well as being able to feature your listings.

Having an IDX feed means your website will pull through listings from multiple listings services, then shows them in a way that’s easy for potential buyers to search. You can see what people are looking at and, if you have a property that matches someone’s search parameters, you can push the listing to that viewer.

Use high-quality photos

You can increase your sales by having a set of attractive photos of your properties, which will then complement your listings. You can take the pictures yourself, but make sure you have a good-quality DSLR camera and a tripod; or you could hire a professional photographer instead.

Also think about using photo-editing services online. These will improve your images and take out any unnecessary items in the background – which will make them look more appealing to prospective clients.

Become an expert

Start to be an expert in your area. If you have all the knowledge, then your clients will be pleased with the level of service that you can provide and your expertise. This can be done by previewing houses, finding out the average number of days that a property is on the market for in your area, the best local schools and median sale prices.

Use direct mail

Send physical pieces of promotional material such as flyers, postcards, coupons, brochures and newsletters to homes and businesses through the post. Make sure you find your audience, and time your mail correctly (eg seasonal trends: people usually sell more houses from spring to fall).

Select the best frequency of your posting, too. Don’t annoy people, but try sending one every month – this means you can stay in touch with those who matter.

Understand where to get the best leads

The best leads can come from the people with whom you ’ re developed a meaningful relationship. If you nurture these relationships, then you may generate referral and repeat business – which accounts for 89% of real estate transactions, on average.

Have a strategy to strengthen relationships

As well as having phone calls and face-to-face conversations, you can also nurture your contacts through content marketing. By sharing useful content that’s relevant to those groups, you will be able to demonstrate your expertise.

So, for homeowners, you might want to inform them about how much their home has increased in value since they bought it or how the local market conditions could have an effect on their property’s value. You can put details such as these on emails, blog posts, social media or text messages. You should also find out how contacts prefer to hear from you.

Say thank you

When you start to get referrals, you could send a thank you note to those who make them. A personal note will go a long way to show your gratitude. Reward the behavior you want to experience more of.