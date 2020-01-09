How to Write Non-spam Comments on Instagram

If you were to ask a veteran Instagram marketer which type of engagement produces the most subscriptions or followers, the person would tell you that comments are the way to go . It’s very easy to see why.

When you like somebody’s account and you follow that account, the best you could hope for is for that person to follow you back. I’m not diminishing the value of a follow back. Everybody who makes some solid money off Instagram knows that every follow back counts. Provided that the account is highly targeted and is highly engaged, there’s a good chance that that account will turn into dollars and cents for you in the long run.

Everybody knows this. But here’s the problem. When you follow even the most targeted accounts, you only get one follow back. Imagine that. All that time, effort, and attention just to get one follower back and if you were to track the whole lifetime purchases on that account that you just attracted, maybe you can hit a hundred dollars.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not trying to dismiss $100. Money is still money, after all. But let’s talk efficiency here, let’s talk economies of scale, let’s talk return on effort, much less return on investment. If the discussion is at those levels, then you can see what the problem is. You’re operating on a completely small-time basis.

If you want to succeed in Instagram marketing , you need to master the art of commenting because when you comment on highly influential accounts’ best photos, you stand a strong chance of attracting not just one person, but several dozens of people or even hundreds of people with that one comment.

This increases the likelihood that that one comment that you took some time to write might actually lead to several people, maybe even dozens of people following your account. Now, which would you rather go with? One account because of one follow or several dozen accounts following you because you posted a nice highly targeted and highly engaging comment? There’s no comparison.

Are you with me so far? Good. So how do you exactly write these winning comments? Well, first of all, you shouldn’t spam garbage comments like, “hey, nice post” or “I really like your account.” These are worthless comments. People don’t want to hear that. These are like the butt pimples of Instagram. You see that garbage all the time.

Instead, you should look at highly ranked comments made by other users on photos that are similar to the photos that you are looking at. You have to hunt for these comments because these are highly engaging and a lot of people have voted them up. Now, you take these comments and you simply recycle them. Maybe you can reword them. Maybe you can tweak them a little bit here and there. Whatever the case may be, you’re building on tried and proven successful comments.

These comments get a lot of engagement so find these comments and post them on very similar content. This way, your comment might actually get a lot of likes as well. I see this happen a lot on YouTube and it works on Instagram as well.

This is how you get people to notice your account. When they like the comment, they click your name and then they see your profile then they have an opportunity to then check your content. Do not drop the ball at this level.

You see, a lot of people spend a lot of time posting awesome comments and that is great and everything, but the problem is when their prospective followers end up on their page, they see high-quality content with no engagement. What does a potential follower suppose to think at this point?

They’re going to be dubious. They’re going to say, “wow, these are really beautiful photos and amazing videos but the problem is that nobody is really liking this stuff, what’s wrong? It’s suspicious.” What do you think people would do when they get suspicious? Take a wild guess.

That’s right, they do not follow the account. Something is off. Something is wrong.