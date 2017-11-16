The Importance of Maintaining Your Business Premises

As any small business owner knows, you must constantly promote yourself; such is the entrepreneurial spirit. However, a large part of that self-promotion is reliant on the image presented not solely by owner and employees, but (if you are an office- or store-based company visited by your clients) reliant also on the appearance of your premises itself.

This is never truer than at the year’s ending; the inclement weather of fall and winter highlighting the damp and the dirt, the cracks and the draughts that have been building up over the year. To this end, it is advisable to see to and address any aesthetic maintenance as soon as possible, before the issues become even worse.

A Management Mindset

Aside from crucial repairs (the fixing of a blocked drain; calling in the engineer when the HVAC decides to act up, yet again), many small businesses either don’t seem to appreciate the importance of property management, maintaining the literal façade of their premises and closely observing the finer details of their building; or they are already so stretched with focusing on staying afloat that they can’t sacrifice the time and energy to repairing issues.

Yet, the time really should be taken to fix up your premises. Are there stains on the carpet from one spilled coffee too many over time? Are the office blinds not quite as white as they used to be when the company first began? When customers visit, do they struggle with the door each and every time? After a while these details, which might seem insubstantial to the owner or employee, portray to your clients a sense that you overlook details, and they may cease to bring you their business.

Therefore, act: hire a professional, and have the door fixed. Stand outside, in front of your building. What is your impression? Have the birds messed up the paintwork, or scratched at the window frames? Are the gutters leaking slightly and rainwater damage ruining the exterior? Invest in some bird repellent products from Hotfoot.com and hire a contractor. Care for your premises similar to how you would the family home.

Office Ambience and Legalities

Furthermore, reassess the layout of your office or store: does it suit your company as it is today, or is it tired and in need of a mini makeover? Think especially in this circumstance of employee satisfaction: would you want to work there every day? The more mature your business, the more likely it is that working relationships and routines will have evolved, but have your premises? Assess whether the furniture and equipment are placed in strategic positions to maximize both comfort and workflow. The ambience of your office can be dramatically improved by keeping up with maintenance issues, and as you invest in the upkeep of your workplace, you will notice that your employees are more motivated, and productivity improved upon.

Lastly, remember to check the parameters of your lease (if applicable) before undertaking any repair works.