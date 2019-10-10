Inviting All IndieWomen to Join in Honoring Indie Producer Christine Vachon

(Cate Blanchett in Carol | Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

Film critics have long praised Christine Vachon her for “telling the stories Hollywood won’t” and for having the grit to champion up-and-coming directors who turn into mainstays.

Hear the stories behind how Boys Don’t Cry evolved from a short film with producing help from Vachon to win Hilary Swank her first Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actress.

Vachon is known for having a good eye for acting talent and pairing the right people on screen. Oscar-nominated actress Patricia Clarkson pointed out that Vachon has been successful in launching “unique and female-driven films.”

“Christine is a very rare person in our industry because she has equal doses of talent and taste,” said Clarkson. “The films she has made are important and have an impact on the world. I owe her a lot. I have a better career because of her. She is extraordinary.”

There are countless stories such as this over the course of Vachon’s 30-year producing career, during which she has helped bring more than 70 stories to the screen.

The movie Carol, which Vachon produced, will screen on Friday, October 11 at 5:30pm at Tower Theatre. After the screening, Vachon will be presented with the IndieWoman of the Year Award and will participate in an on-stage conversation about the film and her 30-year career.

Carol is a 2015 romantic melodrama film directed by Todd Haynes and stars Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson, Jake Lacy and Kyle Chandler.

