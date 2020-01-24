Keep Your Small Business Afloat with these Money Management Tips

Photo by Pexels

Starting a business is challenging as it is. However, it all boils down to keeping it afloat amid a chaotic sea of stringent business competitions. With this in mind, surely, there are no business owners who like being short on money or would want to mismanage their cash flow.

Did you know that nearly half of the small business owners find the managing of cash flow challenging? Now, if you are one of them and you are looking for ways to give your business a financial overhaul, then here are some day-to-day management tips for your business to improve its finances.

Know Financial Management

If you are still a novice in this field and this term is somewhat new to you, then do not worry, conditions like this will be discussed so that you will be able to fully understand the following tips that will be shared as the discussion continues.

So, what is this financial management for the small business owners? First off, money management is a procedure wherein your business’ finances are managed through setting goals, budgeting, tracking expenses, and income.

With these actions, you can prevent any unwanted negative cash flow or mishandling of your business’ money. In fact, you can ensure that your small business is sailing well and is on track to turn a profit rather than debt.

Thus, failing to manage your business’ finances wisely can lead to various problems such as late payments, being short on money, and not collecting your accounts receivable.

Tips for Money Management

Here are some tips for managing your business’ finances to keep the operations running smoothly and avoid unnecessary money problems.

Separate Business and Personal Expenses

New business owners sometimes make this mistake, especially those who are not experts in this field. First and foremost, there are various reasons why you should not mix your personal and business accounts. One of the reasons is the jumbling of your accounting records.

Additionally, you would want to resist the urge to secure your business with the personal funds that you have when things get tight since it will create a problem later on that you will need to deal with.

The best way to handle your personal and business finances separately is to set them apart. You must adhere to your set rules and don’t use your business finances for your personal matters.

Expense Monitoring

This is the second most crucial thing that you should do. Expense monitoring means knowing how much money you spend every day, week, or month. Now, if you don’t do this, chances are you might rack up unnecessary bills, which would then lead to overspending and misuse of funds.

To track your spending, then one should manage the accounting books. With this said, you can use simple software to record your financial transactions. As such, explanation as to where your money went will be more straightforward when you have a log of your expenses.

Schedule Your Purchases

This one is to avoid occurrences of low cash flow. Low cash flow means the incoming cash flow is insufficient for your outgoing cash flow. With this in mind, timing your purchases is a must.

Thus, you should not make any unnecessary purchases until you have paid all the bills you need to pay for the time being. Then, you have to wait until you have sufficient cash on hand to purchase or cover new expenses.

Increase Revenue by Cutting Costs

It is one of the straightforward tips, but proved to be the hardest to accomplish—increasing income while decreasing expenses. Now, if you are having a difficult time managing this kind of approach, then here’s a trick.

You should first analyze your spending by looking at your current expenses areas and amounts. Then, you can weigh things out and eliminate the frills. Also, you can decrease your expenses by looking around for new merchants.

Additionally, you can increase your revenue by doing promotions such as offering discounts, introducing new products to sell, establishing your social media advertisements, and having loyalty programs for your customers or clients.

Do Negotiations Before Signing a Contract

Since this is the business world, sometimes you have to dig a little for a good bargain between the contractor and vendor. Thus, with this in mind, if you make purchases or contracts with suppliers, then try negotiating for a better deal.

Also, don’t get ahead of yourself and forget to examine the purchase terms like late payment penalties, its grace period, and other matters that come into the contract. You do all these things before making a decision, and especially before signing a contract.

Takeaway

All of the things discussed above are recommendations that you should do to keep your small business operating. You can also apply other ideas that you think will be helpful to your growing business.