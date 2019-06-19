How Do I Know If I Have A Good Personal Injury Case?

If you have been injured as a result of someone else’s negligence, malpractice, malice, or recklessness, then you are likely wondering what legal options you have as you watch your medical expenses pile up. Luckily, tort law in the United States protects individuals in this situation by allowing them to seek compensation in the form of a personal injury lawsuit or settlement.

After an accident, you may find yourself wondering whether or not you are even entitled to damages, and in many cases, while dealing with an insurance company, they will lead you to believe that there is nothing more to do other than accept their check and sign away your rights for legal action against their client. Whether or not this is true is case-specific, but this is why you should take advantage of a free consultation with a RMFW Law.

Call a Lawyer Now

The people who know best about whether or not you have a case are the ones who file these lawsuits — the lawyers. There is no harm in calling an attorney to talk about your situation and get an idea about whether or not they believe you to be legally entitled to additional damages. Although no two accident is alike, it is also likely that they have seen situations similar to your own before, and likely even represented victims in similar situations, so they can give you a good idea of your options.

Determine Who Was At Fault

No matter what the type of accident or situation was that caused your injuries, it is essential that you determine who was at fault. If you were involved in a car accident and the other driver was texting, drunk, or speeding, then you already have a strong foundation for the argument that they caused the accident, and therefore your injuries. Other situations may not be so clear, such as in a situation where you may have been injured while using a product that you believe to be defective, but you aren’t certain.

If you find yourself having trouble determining fault for the incident, get in touch with a professional to figure out how to work backward to get the answer for this all-important question.

Consider Your Injuries

How severe are your injuries, and what impact are they having on your life? If you have had to miss work, required medical treatment, or there are other measurable impacts to your life, then you may be able to use these measurable impacts to calculate an amount of money that you deserve for your suffering. You may be surprised to learn, but you will be able to seek compensation for your mental and physical suffering in addition to the actual financial costs associated with your injury, meaning that in addition to all of the paid time off you had to use in order to keep your paychecks coming, you can also work with a lawyer to quantify how much your pain and anguish are worth.

If you aren’t positive of whether or not your situation qualifies for a personal injury lawsuit, the most important thing to do is consult with an expert who can give you advice specific to your situation. There are so many different variables that go into personal injuries that there is really no simple way to say exactly whether or not an individual injury will qualify without exploring the details surrounding it.