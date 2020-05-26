May Virtual PubTalk — Thursday, May 28 @ 5pm

(Photo | Courtesy of EDCO)

Next Thursday, we’ll stream PubTalk live to you, free of charge. You can find more information on our keynote below.

Keynote:

Kirk Richardson, Former President & Current Senior Advisor, KEEN Footwear

Pitching Company:

Brian Wald, Co-Founder & CEO, Nota

Company Update:

Austin Anderson, Founder & CEO, Rupie

Keynote Spotlight

Kirk Richardson, Former President & Current Senior Advisor, KEEN Footwear

Richardson serves as the senior advisor to KEEN Footwear in Portland, lives in Sisters and specializes in supply chain sustainability and business leadership. Over his 40 year career in the athletic and outdoor industries, Richardson has held leadership positions at Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Mountain Hardwear, Specialized Bicycles and KEEN. His keynote will focus on why companies need to embrace sustainable business practices while striving to earn a reputation as a values-led brand.

Join Us Virtually >

edcoinfo.com