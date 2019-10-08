Mid Oregon Teams Plan Day of Community Service

Traditionally, Columbus Day falls within the list of “banking holidays” observed by financial institutions — it represents a day off for employees, but not much more. For the 125-plus employees at Mid Oregon Credit Union, however, the day is a rare opportunity to serve their communities in ways far beyond funding loans and processing deposits.

While Mid Oregon’s seven branches are closed on Monday, October 14, the Mid Oregon team will still be reporting to work — trading business attire for t-shirts and work boots as they deploy throughout the region to serve their community in projects ranging from clearing invasive species for a local veteran’s ranch to purchasing needed supplies for homeless expectant mothers.

“One thing that sets credit unions apart is our commitment to the communities we serve, and we tend to attract employees who have the same drive to give back,” says Kevin Cole, Mid Oregon executive VP. “Our employees have been asking us for an opportunity to do more to connect with their local communities, and this was the perfect time for us to make this happen.”

A total of ten branch and department teams have chosen a local organization to work with on a service project or supply-gathering effort, and the credit union has supplied each team with a budget to purchase needed supplies or equipment to complete the project. After a morning of team-building and training for the entire staff, each team will assemble in the afternoon to work on their local community projects.

Mid Oregon All Staff Day Service Projects

Monday, October 14, 1:30pm-end of day

