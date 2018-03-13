Ochoco Brewing Releases the First of Many Wild & Scenic Beers in Year-long Celebration

(Photo courtesy of Ochoco Brewing Co.)

Ochoco Brewing Company released the first brew in a region wide beer naming effort honoring the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act 50th Anniversary.

Ochoco Brewing Company’s designated beer, named “Wild and Scenic Wheat”, is a Belgian-Style Witbier fermented with apricots. It will be available on tap at the Ochoco Brewery in Prineville.

Land managers and local nonprofits throughout Central Oregon are teaming up to make the region the number one location to honor the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. The celebration will be occurring all year long, with many breweries dedicating a beer to commemorate the Act. The act preserves certain rivers with outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations.

Worthy Brewing, Wild Ride, Bridge 99, Crux, 10 Barrel, Deschutes Brewery and Cascades Lakes are among other Central Oregon breweries participating in the celebration. Stay tuned for upcoming beers, events and more at centraloregonwildandscenic.org.

For more information go to www.centraloregonwildandscenic.org or call 541.301.1844