Oregon State University Career Fair Registration Opens Tomorrow

All Oregon State University career fairs for 2020-2021 will be virtual. We look forward to “seeing” you there.
Fall 2020 Virtual Career Fairs:
Click the links for more information. No link? We’re working out the details, but save the date!
- October 21, 2020 — Fall Civil and Construction Engineering Fair
- October 22, 2020 — Fall STEM Fair
- October 22, 2020 — Natural Sciences, Earth and Environmental Fair
- October 28, 2020 — Fall OSU Career Fair (All Industries welcome)
- October 29, 2020 — College of Ag Sciences Student Showcase & Career Fair
- November 18, 2020 — College of Forestry Career Fair, Sponsored by the SAF Student Chapter
Upcoming Events in 2020-21 (All fairs will be held virtually)
Winter 2021
- February 10 — Winter Civil and Construction Engineering Fair
- February 17 — Winter OSU Career Fair – All Industries
- February 18 — Nonprofit & Public Service Fair
Spring 2021
- April 21 — Spring Career Fair — All Industries
We’re looking forward to collaborating with you for another fantastic year of recruiting Oregon State students! Questions? Contact: Valerie.Ferguson@oregonstate.edu
osucascades.edu • 541-737-4085