Oregon State University Career Fair Registration Opens Tomorrow

All Oregon State University career fairs for 2020-2021 will be virtual. We look forward to “seeing” you there.

Fall 2020 Virtual Career Fairs:

Click the links for more information. No link? We’re working out the details, but save the date!

Upcoming Events in 2020-21 (All fairs will be held virtually)

Winter 2021

Spring 2021

April 21 — Spring Career Fair — All Industries

We’re looking forward to collaborating with you for another fantastic year of recruiting Oregon State students! Questions? Contact: Valerie.Ferguson@oregonstate.edu

osucascades.edu • 541-737-4085