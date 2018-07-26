PayPal & Bitcoin Win Over the Online Casinos

Online casinos have won the battle with their land-based counterparts and the changing player preference seems irreversible. The main quality that makes Internet operators stand out from the crowd is convenience. Not only the broad selection of games and generosity of promotions, but also the nice array of payment methods is appreciated by players. In addition to traditional financial instruments such as credit cards and wire transfers, e-wallet such as Paypal and Bitcoin are now also accepted.

More Online Casinos Jump On the Bitcoin Bandwagon

Until recently, it was hard to find Internet operators accepting crypto currency. This has changed in recent years following the Bitcoin surge and now there are plenty of respectable casinos accepting it. This is in line with the expansion of online sites accepting this payment method. Players hit two birds with one stone, since they play at a regulated paypal casino, while using a payment method that values their privacy. One of the big advantages of crypto currency payments is that they are completely anonymous.

If you want to keep your gambling activities private, then it’s always better to use Bitcoin than credit cards. The encryption technology makes sure that nobody will be able to keep track of the amount you deposit and withdraw from gambling websites. Bitcoin and Paypal are also perfect for peer-to-peer transactions. This means that you can transfer money quickly to your friends and the other way around, effectively using the profits made at online casinos. Money moves quickly in all directions and you are not charged commission for every transfer you make.

Online Vendors Have Embraced Bitcoin and Paypal

Not only Internet casinos, but also many online shops, fashion outlets and service providers accept payment in crypto currency and by PayPal. This means that your money is not stuck with a niche payment method that you can’t really use over the Internet. These modern financial instruments can be used as a conduit to deposit funds at online casinos, cash them out quickly and use them to buy goods and services. The waiting time is reduced at every step, so you don’t have to worry about unnecessary delays.

PayPal is well integrated with other payment methods, so you can attach a credit or debit card to it. The number of sites dealing with crypto currency and facilitating transactions is also on the rise. This might be a new and innovative financial instrument, but it is no longer a niche solution. It will take a while until we will be able to include it in the category of mainstream payment methods, but it is only a matter of time.

Advantages of Bitcoin and Paypal as Payment Methods

It is not only novelty, but also celerity, lower costs and security that make Bitcoin and Paypal so popular with online players. These financial instruments allow players to deposit funds instantly and cash out profits much faster. Instead of waiting five or more banking days for cash outs, players can expect their winnings in less than 48 hours. If it wasn’t for the pending period that most online casinos have, these money transfers would be completed even sooner.

Deposits are largely free at all respectable casinos, regardless of the payment method chosen. Cash outs however are sometimes subject to fees and the financial institutions charge commission of their own. In this regard, Bitcoin and Paypal withdrawals are better because you cut down on unnecessary expenses. You save money by using crypto currency and e-wallets also because of the better conversion rates. The foreign exchange fees used by banks will further eat away at the profits made playing online.