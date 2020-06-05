Phase II Reopening Crook County, Oregon (COVID-19)

Crook County was approved today for reopening under Phase II of the Reopening Framework effective Saturday, June 6, 2020. Without the partnership of the Health Department and our community this would not have been possible.

Crook County citizens have done their part to keep the numbers low here. You have stayed home, keeping yourselves and loved ones safe. You’ve washed your hands, worn face coverings and checked on neighbors. And despite the fear and anxiety, this community has stayed united and together.

As of June 6, 2020, the following sectors are approved to reopen (with new guidelines and physical distancing requirements)

In person indoor gatherings of up to 50 people

In person outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people

Recreational sports; pools

Venues like movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades

Some additional in office work

Bars and restaurants can stay open until midnight

Social, civic and faith-based gatherings can meet in larger, physically distanced groups

Guidance can be found at govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19 .

For more information or general questions contact:

Crook County Health Department 375 NW Beaver Street, Suite 100

Prineville, OR 97754

Office: 541-447-5165

If you have questions about COVID-19, call 541-699-5109, Monday-Friday, 8am-6:30pm. The call center is set up to take your calls. You may also call 211 for general inquiries.

co.crook.or.us