Pilot Butte Master Plan Advisory Committee Meets February 28 in Bend

The Pilot Butte Master Plan Advisory Committee will be working to guide and develop recommendations to the update of the master plan for Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint 9am-4pm, February 28 at the Bend Park and Recreation District Office, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend. The meeting is open to the public.

On the agenda: review information gathered by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) to inform advisory group process; hold workshop exercises to develop design or management recommendations for access, trails and various park zones; determine areas of agreement and questions for public input.

A detailed meeting agenda will be available online: pilotbuttemasterplan.com

No public comments will be accepted during the meeting. The next opportunity for in-person comment will be at a public meeting about the plan April 8 in Bend.

The 16 member advisory committee consists of volunteers from various local and statewide groups with an interest in outdoor recreation. A full list of committee member affiliations is available on the master plan website: pilotbuttemasterplan.com/q-and-a/

A park master plan guides the development and use of park facilities. It also provides guidelines for the protection and management of important natural, cultural and scenic resources within the park. Master plans are on a 20-year update cycle and are subject to final approval by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission.

An initial draft master plan for Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint, last updated in 1995, is expected to be completed by July 2019.

Learn more about the master plan at pilotbuttemasterplan.com.

Individuals that require special accommodations to attend the meeting must contact Rachel Hill, OPRD Park and Recreation Planner, at least three days in advance: 503-947-8618 or Rachel.Hill@oregon.gov.