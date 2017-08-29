Pitch Workshop for Entrepreneurs

Do you have a start-up, growth stage or social impact venture you want to pitch to potential investors? This workshop is for you. Learn the secrets of successful pitching from Pam Stevenson, the BVC Pitch Coach for the past 13 years.

She will be joined by Doug Layman, a serial entrepreneur and angel investor who will share his war stories and practical wisdom. Layman was founder and president of Kadix Systems, which he grew from an initial investment of $100 to a company with 350+ employees and over $50 million in annual revenue.

This workshop will focus on preparing entrepreneurs for pitching to Cascade Angels, Seven Peaks Ventures, Bend Venture Conference, Pub Talk or other angel or venture capital funds or conferences.

Only about one out of every ten pitches to angels gets funded. How do you increase your odds and make sure you are the one? A Power Pitch grabs attention, tells a compelling story and seals the deal with Wow! Factor. In this engaging workshop, you will learn how to develop and deliver a pitch that is irresistible to investors.

You will learn:

* The SMART Framework-assess and optimize your underlying business opportunity

* The Anatomy of an Angel- know your audience

* The Power Pitch Canvas- the key elements of a winning investor pitch

* How to add Wow! Factor to any presentation

* The Fundability Formula for an investor-ready entrepreneur

This interactive workshops will incorporate hands-on exercises and practice with real pitches. Entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to work on their pitch, receive feedback and walk out with the ingredients for their own Power Pitch.

Date: Tuesday September 5, 5-8pm

Location: EDCO- 705 SW Bonnet Way, #1000

Cost: $100

Limited to first 12 registrants

Register at: pamstevenson.com/workshops

Thanks for your support!

