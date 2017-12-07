Precise Flight, Inc. Introduces New Winter Driving Ruck Pro Model

(Photo courtesy of Precise Flight, Inc.)

Precise Flight has announced the new Winter Driving Ruck Pro Model, the most comprehensive emergency driving ruck available. Equipped with high-quality automotive and survival tools, the Winter Driving Ruck Pro Model is the ultimate safety companion for your vehicle.

The Winter Driving Ruck Pro Model providing everything necessary to keep 2 people safe for up to 5 days and includes necessary items like quality automotive and survival tools, food, water, emergency flares, medical supplies, cold weather gear, stormproof matches and more. For a complete list of all tools and equipment included, visit Precise Flight online.

“The Winter Driving Ruck Pro Model is the perfect gift for anyone driving where inclement weather strikes,” shared Doug La Placa, CEO of Precise Flight. “As a leader in aviation safety, Precise Flight is proud to offer this new product specifically designed to manage winter driving emergencies.”

The Winter Driving Ruck Pro Model retails for $499. Precise Flight is offering an introductory $100 discount through December 31, 2017 with promotional code “WINTERDRIVING” online at www.preciseflight.com. Volume discounts and custom branding are also available.

For questions or more information about the Winter Driving Ruck contact Kelly Jenkins, Marketing Director, at kelly.jenkins@preciseflight.com or (541) 382-8684.

About Precise Flight, Inc.

Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Precise Flight, Inc. has been a global leader in aviation safety and performance for more than 37 years. Precise Flight supplies innovative solutions and products for every type of aircraft. From major commercial airlines and fleet operators, to business jets, rotorcraft, and all segments of general aviation, Precise Flight’s products make flying safer and the business of flying more profitable. Precise Flight’s products, including the Pulselite® System, LED and HID lighting systems, fixed and portable oxygen systems, and Speedbrakes, are installed on a wide variety of aircraft around the world. For more information, visit www.preciseflight.com.