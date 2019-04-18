Redmond Proficiency Academy Hosts Annual Science & Sustainability Fair

(Photo | Pexels)

The Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) will host their annual Science and Sustainability Fair on Monday, April 22. The fair is open to the public and will feature free resources to all attendees. The Fair runs from 4-6pm and will be held at the RPA Middle School, located at 150 SW 25th Street in Redmond.

“We look forward to learning about how we can make environmentally conscious choices that directly impact the world around us,” said co-organizer and high school science instructor Amy Mitchell.

The Science and Sustainability Fair supports environmental and resource sustainability by showcasing student research and hosting local organizations with a mission centered around promoting sustainable options in the community.

“In this day and age consumption rules most of our thinking. It is advertised even to young children. But what happens after these things we buy have no use? Where do they go? It is important that we bring light to the effects of modern consumption practices and that is exactly what RPA’s sustainability fair is going to do,” said freshman Kristine Parker. “I feel proud to attend a school that cares so much about the environment and the world around us. I am looking forward to contributing to such an amazing function.”

“This is an excellent opportunity for students to research ways we can be more sustainable as a community, as well as connect with organizations that are actively promoting sustainability as part of their mission,” said co-organizer and instructional coach Andrea Adams.

There will be a variety of community organization represented at the Science and Sustainability Fair, including: DD Ranch, Bend Environmental Center, Redmond Wastewater Treatment Plant, Crooked River Watershed Council, DIY Cave, Smolich Nissan, Bend/Redmond Recycling, City of Bend Sustainability Coordinator, Bend Parks and Recreation, Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, Redmond Community Garden, Sunlight Solar and Commute Options.

RPA classes have been participating in large group and individual projects this semester, and student work will be on display. These projects are not only a critical piece of our science curriculum but also provide an opportunity to connect with and support our community of Central Oregon.

The RPA Science team encourages all community members to come and enjoy all that the Science and Sustainability Fair has to offer.

rpacademy.org