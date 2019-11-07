Redmond School District Seeks Applicants for Budget Committee Vacancies

Redmond School District has extended the deadline for applications for three vacancies on the district’s budget committee to Friday, December 6.

The budget committee is comprised of all five school board members and five appointed budget committee members. Budget committee members are appointed to serve for a three-year term. The budget committee will begin meeting and deliberating on the 2020-2021 district budget in the spring of 2020.

Budget committee members must reside in the Redmond School District and may not be employed by the district. The budget committee application is available online and in person at the district office at 145 SE Salmon Drive in Redmond. Applications will be accepted at the district office until 5pm on Friday, December 6, 2019.

For questions or more information about the Redmond School District Budget Committee, please call Kathy Steinert, Director of Fiscal Services, at the district administration office, 541-923-8927.

