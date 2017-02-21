Remodelers & Custom Home Builders Learn Best Business Practices

(Photo above: Aspire founder and CEO, Ken Brookings)

The Aspire Institute teams with the Central Oregon Builders Association and Miller Lumber to host one-day advanced business training in Bend on March 7.

The Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) and Miller Lumber have teamed with leading building-industry business educator, The Aspire Institute, to present a one-day, advanced business practices workshop for professional remodelers and custom home builders on March 7 in Bend Oregon. “Where Does Profit Really Come From?” is the only workshop of its kind, helping professional builders shape their business models to maximize profits without raising prices or revenue and without cutting expenses.

The workshop will address key areas in the professional builder’s business including how different business models affect profitability, differentiating from the competition, attracting the right customers in the digital age as well as finding, hiring and keeping top employees in a challenging hiring market.

“I designed this class to explore how simple, small changes in a contractor’s business model can make a substantial difference in how easily profits flow,” said Aspire Institute founder and CEO, Ken Brookings.

After attending the workshop, Shawn Anderson, co-owner of Monarch Custom Homes and first vice president of the North Idaho Building Contractors Association, said, “They gave us a lot of information that helped solve questions that my husband and I have been asking ourselves for years. It helped us step back and pay attention to the important part of the business that none of us take the time to pay attention to. It was invaluable.”

The workshop will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn on March 7 from 10am to 4:30pm. The normal price is $295 per company for all owners, spouses and senior managers. On behalf of the Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) and Miller Lumber, a limited number of scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To learn more or reserve seats visit www.AspireWorkshop.com or call The Aspire Institute at 888-252-8998.

For over 20 years the Aspire Institute has been helping the owners and leaders of small businesses achieve new levels of success. We focus on helping those who are expert in their craft become equally powerful as professional business operators.

