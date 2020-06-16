Cascade Business News
Rep. Cheri Helt Statement on Governor Brown Call for Special Session

“I support a special session to accomplish three things: 1) strengthen police accountability starting with outdated union contracts that protect bad cops and give our many good cops a bad name, 2) fix the broken unemployment insurance system still denying vital benefits to thousands in need and 3) protect  workers, businesses and nonprofits from costly opportunistic lawsuits as they seek to safely re-open from COVID-19 restrictions.”

