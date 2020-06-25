RPA’s Redmond Cares Program Receives $10K from Safeway Albertsons Companies Foundation

(Photo | Courtesy of Redmond Proficiency Academy)

Redmond Cares, a food and household item distribution program created by Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA), was recently granted $10,000 through the Safeway Albertsons Companies Foundation program, Nourishing Neighbors — Feed Local Families in Need During this Crisis.

Nourishing Neighbors was established in March 2020 to help local families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds are used to support organizations in their effort to provide meals to school children, seniors and others financially impacted or isolated individuals during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our community partner, Safeway Albertsons and their program, Nourishing Neighbors,” said Jon Bullock, RPA’s executive director. “This funding will allow us to expand Redmond Cares to another level and help even more families during this time, and we couldn’t have done this without the support of our Redmond Safeway. They were instrumental in helping us obtain the additional funds necessary to help out struggling Central Oregonians.”

RPA and members of the community launched Redmond Cares in April 2020 as a response to the economic impacts felt in the community resulting from layoffs and school closures due to COVID-19. To date, the program has packaged and delivered over 325 boxes of food and household items to the communities of Redmond, Bend, Culver, Madras and Crooked River.

Redmond Cares is continuing to accept donations through the summer every Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-4pm in RPA’s Glacier Building at 657 SW Glacier in Redmond. Community members bringing donations are asked to pull into the guest parking spaces and unload donations on the table in the area designated by the signs. All donations will be dropped off curbside to adhere to social distancing protocols. Each Redmond Cares team member wears personal protective equipment while working and social distancing is required for those putting together boxes and members of the community who are dropping off supplies.

Community members are encouraged to participate by doing one or all of the following:

Donating money to Redmond Cares to allow for the purchase of food and supplies;

Donating food and supplies to Redmond Cares;

Volunteering to sort, pack and deliver food and supply boxes for Redmond Cares;

Spreading the word on social media and in the community about Redmond Cares.

Individuals interested in volunteering should register at tiny.cc/RedmondCares.

Along with non-perishable foods, Redmond Cares is also collecting toiletries, sanitation supplies, books and art/crafting supplies. For the complete list of items and drop-off guidelines, please visit rpacademy.org/redmond-cares.

Redmond Cares is also accepting donations online at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/redmond-cares.

For information about receiving resources from Redmond Cares, families and individuals should visit tiny.cc/RedmondCaresHelp.

rpacademy.org