Saving Grace is Supporting Survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic

As we all navigate the daily impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to be sure you know Saving Grace is still whole-heartedly committed to supporting survivors and ensuring the safety and health of our community. We are taking active measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to best protect our clients, volunteers, and staff.

As an organization focused on helping survivors move from crisis to stability, we are no stranger to emergency response. In fact, our team are experts at navigating crisis, safety planning, and maintaining calm under immense pressure. We are utilizing all these strengths as we take next steps together.

While the situation at-hand is very serious and continually evolving, we are responding calmly and utilizing recommendations of the Oregon Health Authority, CDC, and County Health.

For many in Central Oregon, homes are not safe from violence. We want to assure the community the following services are still operational:

24-HourHelpline access to support all survivors. Emergency shelter for those in need of an immediate, life-saving location — while taking extra precautions to ensure the health of everyone in our building. Safe exchanges and visitations at Mary’s Place to families in Deschutes County. We are in close communication with County colleagues on this ever-changing situation.

Due to the new, proactive protocols at St. Charles Hospital, our Hospital Response Team is available by phone as needed for every sexual assault victim. Due to group meeting restrictions from our Governor, support groups at our Counseling Center have been suspended, with remote one-on-one counseling taking place by phone.

Thank you for supporting survivors, and please take care of yourselves and each other!

How you can help: