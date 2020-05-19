Saving Grace Supports Families with a Drive-Thru Event

While domestic violence has the potential to increase and become more severe during the COVID pandemic, Saving Grace wants families to feel supported and know what resources are available to them. This Thursday, May 21 from 1-3pm, Saving Grace is hosting a drive-up giveaway of 100 family support packages in Bend. The packages will include activities for kids, family games, educational items and resource lists.

“We want to support our community with a gift that can provide family fun and resources for parents,” said Executive Director Cassi MacQueen. “We stand by all families in feeling safe and having access to community resources at this uncertain time.”

The intent of the giveaway is to provide families with safe activities for children, as well as self-care items and local resources. While many businesses are closed or have greatly curtailed operations during the COVID pandemic, Saving Grace remains open and is a life-saving service to families experiencing domestic or sexual violence.

What: Drive-Up Support Packages from Saving Grace

Where: Saving Grace Administration Office

1004 NW Milwaukee Ave., Ste. 100, Bend

When: Thursday, May 21, 1-3pm

Drive-through delivery will be available with safe social distancing on Milwaukee Ave. Please note, this is on the opposite side of Saving Grace building from the agency’s parking lot. Remain in your car, bags will be delivered to you.

For more information, including a map of the drive-up location, visit saving-grace.org/driveup or call 541-382-9227.

