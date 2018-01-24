Seeking a Healthier Relationship With Food & Your Body?

(Photo above | Pexels)

Synergy Health & Wellness Offers Classes to Support Mindful Eating & Those Living with Diabetes

Synergy Health & Wellness specializes in improving relationship with our bodies through its offerings of massage and nutrition therapies. The Synergy team includes two registered dietitian nutritionists who serve clients individually and in small groups. Classes are taught by RanDee Anshutz, registered and licensed dietitian nutritionist.

Intuitive Eating for Better Blood Sugars: Thursdays from 11am-noon, January 25, February 1 and 8 one class weekly.

This interactive workshop designed for people living with diabetes teaches participants how to resume their inborn ability to intuitively eat and use this information to manage blood sugars.

Mindfulness and Food: Thursdays from Noon-1pm, January 25, February 1 and 8, one class weekly.

This series will discuss, define, and practice mindfulness, how to integrate it into eating practices, and more.

Synergy Health & Wellness helps clients of all ages build body trust and intuitive eating, helping clients improve their relationship with food, their bodies, and their total quality of life in an environment that is respectful of health at every size. The clinic offers massage therapy, nutrition counseling, and education.

All classes require pre-registration, sliding scale fee available. To register, call 541-323-3488 or sign up online at www.synergyhealthbend.com

