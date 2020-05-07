State Extends Emergency Order for Insurance Deadlines

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services has extended its emergency order on insurance deadlines. The order requires all insurance companies to extend grace periods for premium payments, postpone policy cancellations and nonrenewals and extend deadlines for reporting claims.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused widespread business closures, job losses and social distancing measures. This severe disruption to business in the state includes some Oregonians’ ability to make insurance premium payments, report claims and communicate with their insurance companies.

“Many of our insurers are stepping up in several ways to help their customers through this crisis. We appreciate those that are issuing auto refunds and credits, providing access to telehealth services and waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing,” said Andrew Stolfi, insurance commissioner. “Extending the emergency order ensures Oregonians can continue to get relief from these insurance policy terms and continue to focus on staying healthy and caring for their families.”

Insurance companies must continue to do the following until the order is no longer in effect:

Institute a grace period for premium payments on all insurance policies issued in the state

Suspend all cancellations and nonrenewals for active insurance policies

Extend all deadlines for consumers to report claims and communicate about claims

Provide consumers the ability to make premium payments and report claims while maintaining safe social distancing standards

If Oregonians have questions or concerns about their insurance company or agent, they can contact the department’s advocacy team at 888-877-4894 (toll free) or visit dfr.oregon.gov for more information or to file a complaint.

Visit the department’s COVID-19 consumer page for more insurance and financial services information. Insurance companies and professionals are encouraged to visit the COVID-19 regulated businesses page for more information about the order and other guidance issued by the department.

dfr.oregon.gov