State Representative Jack Zika to Host Affordable Housing Town Hall

State Representative Jack Zika will convene a community town hall focused on affordable housing on Saturday, May 4, 9-11am at Redmond’s City Hall.

Zika plans to discuss the impact of the Redmond affordable housing pilot project bill, which Governor Brown recently signed into law, and next steps to continue to address the affordable housing crisis in Central Oregon. In addition to Representative Zika, Redmond’s City Manager, Keith Witcosky, and Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone will also discuss housing issues affecting Redmond.

“Central Oregon families are desperate for a place to live that they can afford,” Zika said. “The pilot project bill is a good step to address the problem, but there is much more that must be done. Central Oregon’s sky-high housing prices are partially a result of bad policies coming from Salem. We need good policies to fix this mess.”

Jack Zika is a former member of the Redmond Planning Commission, where he made decisions about local housing policies, and is a real estate broker.

House District 53 includes the communities of Redmond, Tumalo, Sunriver and portions of Bend and unincorporated Deschutes County.

oregonlegislature.gov