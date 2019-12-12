“Stop as Yield” Rule Change for Cyclists Starts January 1, 2020

On January 1, 2020, new rules go into effect in Oregon that will allow people riding bicycles to yield at stop signs or flashing red beacons instead of stopping completely, under certain conditions. People riding bicycles must still completely stop at a solid red traffic signal.

The new rules were created in part due to the physical effort required to stop and start a bicycle. Oregon, Idaho, Delaware and Arkansas have enacted laws recognizing this difference and specifying the conditions under which a cyclist may slow and yield instead of coming to a complete stop.

The new Oregon law requires that people riding bicycles approaching a stop sign or flashing red light slow to a reasonable speed, yield to anyone already in the intersection and not approach others in the intersection so closely that it would create a hazard. People riding bicycles must stop for pedestrians in crosswalks, make every effort to avoid an accident and follow the directions of a police officer or flagger.

The full details of the new law are found in Oregon Senate Bill 998 enacted this past August. This updates Oregon Revised Statute 811.260 and 811.265. Violations to the rule are considered improper entry to an intersection, a Class D traffic violation subject to fines of $115, or $225 if in a work zone or school zone.

bendoregon.gov