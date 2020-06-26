Teeth Whitening Options and Benefits of Professional Option Done By Dentists

Teeth whitening treatments have become extremely popular in recent times. As social media has taken over our lives, it has become a necessity to have a gorgeous sparkling white smile. This is where teeth whitening treatments come into place. They help reinvigorate your smile to its former glory. If you are tired of discolored teeth, it is the perfect treatment for you. Unlike over-the-counter solutions that use low-dose bleaching agents, professional whitening procedures involve carefully monitored conditions to ensure pain-free, safe and controlled use of high-dose bleaching gel to provide noticeable results. When you have a beautifully white smile, the world smiles back at you. It provides you with the boost you need to feel confident and look younger.

Teeth Whitening Options

Since our teeth are the first thing that people tend to notice, it is important to make a good first impression. The following teeth whitening options are available.

Brite Smile

Brite Smile is a bleaching system that is used by most dental practices across the country. It is known for its ease of access and gentleness. The procedure involves the use of hydrogen peroxide gels that have the right pH balance to maximize efficacy and provide you with the results you desire. The gels contain water and glycerin to minimize tooth dehydration. Every time the gel is applied, a blue lighting system illuminates the teeth to ensure all the esthetic region of the teeth is reached.

Opalescence Boost

An Opalescence Boost is another popular option. It is known for its bleaching gel which offers great results. No special light activator is used in the procedure. The 38% solution contains a unique patented component that mixes the right amount of fluoride and nitrate to reduce the risk of cavities and sensitivity.

Zoom! Chair-Side

Zoom! Chair Side is widely used. It consists of a hydrogen peroxide gel that accelerates the bleaching process. Each session lasts 15 minutes and the gel is applied each time. After that, a fluoride paste-gel is applied to reduce sensitivity. Patients are provided with a Zoom Touch-up kit which they can use at home to maintain the whitened teeth.

Deep Bleaching

Unlike the above, Deep Bleaching is just a procedure and not a teeth whitening brand. It consists of a multi-phase protocol that involves the reversal of bleaching and is followed by home bleaching. The technique whitens even the most stubborn of stains.

Benefits of Teeth Whitening Treatments Done By Dentists

When it comes to teeth whitening, to get the best results, you need to see a dentist. The following benefits should convince you to do so.

Fast Results

One of the main reasons why professional teeth whitening procedures have become incredibly popular is because they offer quick results. It is possible to achieve whiter teeth after a single session. Just think about how you would look like after you go for a few sessions regularly. You could book a session during break and return to work with pearly white teeth. Professional teeth whitening treatments are ideal for people that have important events coming up and require quick results. The speeds at which the results are achieved are remarkable and a lot faster than those pesky over-the-counter products.

Safest Option

As My Dentist San Francisco website elaborates, another great thing about professional treatment is that it is always the safer choice . Since an expert would carry out the treatment and monitor its progress, you have nothing to worry about. If any issues occur, the professional would jump right in and ensure you do not experience any type of discomfort.

Thorough Results

When you opt for a professional treatment, you get to benefit from whitening gels that offer professional strength. The gels contain a peroxide intensity that is a lot stronger than the ones you find in your local pharmacy. Thus, even the most stubborn of stains will be removed. Moreover, you will benefit from thorough results. It means that the treatment would offer long-lasting results.

Complete Whitening

We all have a different mouth. The teeth whitening kit that is available in the pharmacy is known for being a one-size-fits-all type of product. It is not possible to adjust the strength of the gel. Hence, the results would vary depending on the person. Hence, it is common to achieve unbalanced results. While some teeth might look perfectly white, others would still have stains. This is why professional whitening sessions are your best option. They allow you to achieve balanced and white results.

Book a Session

Speak with your dentist and learn about the teeth whitening options available.