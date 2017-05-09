Tickets Available for TEDxBend 2017: US Humans on May 13

TEDxBend tickets are still available at TEDxBend.com. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, May 13 at Bend Senior High School. Join us as we explore what makes us human including ideas about what drives us as human beings, the critical impact and intersection of people and the economy, the natural world, global issues, and technology.

For the past five years, tickets to TEDxBend’s 1/2 day event have sold out quickly, leaving many unable to attend. In order to better meet demand, we have evolved the event to include a full day – a morning and an afternoon session – each featuring unique speakers and performances. Attendees can purchase tickets on TEDxBend.com for either the morning session, the afternoon session, or both. Included in the price of the ticket this year is our first ever TEDxBend Fest – a midday festival allowing all attendees to gather and celebrate, featuring catefered lunch from local food carts and live music from MOsely WOtta and Ubuntu.

What is TEDxBend?

Now in its 6th year, and sparked by the celebrated TED conferences worldwide, TEDxBend is our very own locally-organized event featuring 25 inspiring and insightful talks, demonstrations, and performances under 18 minutes each. TEDxBend is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading.

TEDxBend x 2

This year, TEDxBend features two sessions – morning and afternoon – each being approximately the same length as last year’s event. Join us for either the morning session or the afternoon session, or join us for both and double down on your day of inspiration with twice the TEDxBend program as last year. As a result of these changes, TEDxBend will be able to bring even more ideas worth spreading to the stage with more speakers and performers than ever before and more opportunities to get a ticket to the event. In addition, our total audience size for each session will be about 25% smaller than past years, which means greater ease of movement in and out of the auditorium and fewer lines.

Tickets Available at TEDxBend.com

25 Unique Presentations

This year TEDxBend is pleased to bring 25 talks and performances to the stage – nearly twice as many as in previous years – for a FULL DAY of ideas worth spreading.

TEDxBend Fest

Your ticket also gives you admission to our exclusive TEDxBend Fest featuring live music from Mosley Wotta and Ubuntu, free lunch from local food carts, and time to talk with friends and fellow TEDxers about the excitement of the day. The festival takes place at the event, in between the morning and afternoon sessions.

Greater Community Engagement

Enjoy a 60-minute interaction break during each of the sessions, allowing you to mingle via lightly facilitated conversations about what was seen and heard on the TEDxBend stage. And after the event, TEDxBend and our community partners will host meet-ups providing a more intimate chance for attendees to discuss what inspired and delighted them.

Sponsor a Student!

Our students are the future change makers of our world. Purchase one ticket for yourself AND one ticket for a youth attendee. We will distribute the youth tickets to Central Oregon high school and college students.

Badge pickup

Badge pickup is May 12th at Humm Kombucha, 1125 NE 2nd St., between 11 am – 6 pm. TEDxBend is Saturday, May 13th at Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6th Street. Check-in for morning session and all attendees begins at 7:30 am. The auditorium opens for seating at 8 am. Afternoon attendees can join us beginning at 12:15 pm for the TEDxBend Fest. Auditorium seating for the afternoon session will begin at 1:45 pm.

Be a TEDxBend partner.

TEDxBend is a collaborative project that we are investing in together. Please consider partnering with TEDxBend 2017. We recognize that a strong, flourishing partnership is not a mechanical process; it’s an organic one. We strive to create conditions—through conversation, inspiration and action—under which TEDxBend thrives. Our partnerships make a difference and ultimately Central Oregon is infused with possibility.

If you would like to be a TEDxBend Sponsor, please contact our Partnerships Chair, Erin Hansen.

Erin Hansen | PARTNERSHIPS CO-CHAIR

ehansen@bendwaldorf.com

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today’s leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED’s annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.

TED’s open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; the Open Translation Project, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from thousands of volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; the annual million-dollar TED Prize, which funds exceptional individuals with a “wish,” or idea, to create change in the world; TEDx, which provides licenses to thousands of individuals and groups who host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.

Follow TED on Twitter at http://twitter.com/TEDTalks, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TED or Instagram at https://instagram.com/ted.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TEDxBend

TEDxBend.com