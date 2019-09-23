Top Benefits of Using an Online Courier Service

In this digital age, everything is online – well almost everything. We still need to deliver tangible items as well. Luckily, we can pick an excellent online courier service and enjoy all the benefits and none of the usual post office headaches. In this article, I will be telling you about the many benefits that come part and parcel (pun intended) with an online courier service.

Delivery Speed

Wouldn’t it be amazing to have same-day delivery? Wish granted. Companies like CitySprint that have an impressive fleet of over 5,000 couriers and 40 service centers. That means 24/7, 365 days a year your important parcels are getting where they need to get, the same day.

You see unlike traditional mail service, an online courier is not tied down by specific hours of operation, time-consuming company protocols, and lack of access to your area. The best part is that while fast it is actually more secure.

Why? Simple. A courier service means only one person is handling your sensitive information. Always select an online service that provides real-time tracking and total transparency, so you can see when your package will arrive as well as who has handled it.

Surprisingly Cost-Effective

Most people who haven’t used an online courier service are under the impression that the cost is prohibitive. Actually it is more affordable for the following reasons:

Avoid the exorbitant costs of hiring your own small business couriers

Competitive per mile rates

No time-consuming logistics that cost you money as well

You are also saving money with multiple pricing options based on size, weight, and delivery time. Unlike a regular postal service, an online courier service explains all the different options so you can make the most affordable decision for your needs.

Choosing the Right Online Courier Service

Online souriers also empower you to choose the packaging and insurance you need for your deliveries. You can trust when your package is picked up it is safe and will be delivered in-tact as prepared.

Always make sure your online courier is fully accredited and licensed Check their reviews carefully – reputation is everything Your courier service should have a fully transparent service Environmentally and Socially Responsible Technology that Supports all of your tracking needs

Supports Various Business Models

An online courier service is a great choice for a small business. Courier services offer local, real-time support to transport your goods locally and internationally. The other upside is that once a small business takes on a courier service they see a huge increase in service as clients are always happy to receive items the same day.

Libraries have the costly and time-consuming job of transporting an enormous amount of books. Utilizing a trusted online courier service that has a team of DBS checked couriers (security clearance). This saves a huge amount of money (about 30% in a recent case study) as well as over 30 hours of labor.

Automotive businesses require urgent delivery of various parts, equipment, and documents, To ensure the fastest possible turnover, an online courier service is a perfect solution. A variety of delivery vehicles, from motorcycles to large vans, also means they can be flexible and efficient in delivering the goods safely and quickly.

This is the case for Jaguar Land Rover, the UK’s largest Automotive Manufacturing Business. Using CitySprint, an online courier service, they were able to provide 24/7 support and deliver everything from prototypes to sensitive documents.

Takeaway

Online Courier Services are an excellent and cost-effective way to streamline a variety of businesses. Choose the right one by looking into their accreditations, security, and reviews. Whether you run a small business or a large automotive business, an online courier service can offer you a stress-free service.